Hear a person before convicting, says HC

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 13, 2022 22:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The version of a person who was accused of a crime must be heard before convicting him, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday ruled.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The ruling came on a petition filed by Aymanam native Ranjith Panakkal, who contended that he had been convicted under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code without being heard in a Central Bureau of Investigation case relating to the alleged acceptance of commission for forging of documents to avail loan by students wanting to pursue overseas education.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app