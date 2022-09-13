Hear a person before convicting, says HC

The version of a person who was accused of a crime must be heard before convicting him, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday ruled.

The ruling came on a petition filed by Aymanam native Ranjith Panakkal, who contended that he had been convicted under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code without being heard in a Central Bureau of Investigation case relating to the alleged acceptance of commission for forging of documents to avail loan by students wanting to pursue overseas education.