‘Healthy Kids’ to develop sporting talents in schools

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty inaugurated ‘Healthy Kids,’ a health and sports education project to energise the State’s education and sports sectors, at Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Parassala, on Thursday.

Minister for Sports V. Abdurahiman who presided over the function said Healthy Kids had been included in the curriculum of select schools on an experimental basis the past two years. It marked the beginning of a new chapter in both the education and sports sectors, and would help nurture new sporting talents.

Healthy Kids is a pedagogical training programme developed by the State Council of Educational Research and Training for upper primary students. Rolled out to ensure physical and mental health of students, it was extended to the lower primary level too. Besides facing life situations with discipline and strength, it enabled students to imbibe the quality of cooperation to become resonsible citizens.

Primary schoolteachers are provided with expert training and necessary equipment by the Sports department for implementing Healthy Kids. Period allotted for sports education in the primary section are utilised for this.

Healthy Kids can also help improve sporting abliities, find new talents, and improve academic standards pf pre-primary and lower primary children.

Mr. Sivankutty laid the foundation stone for a multi-storey building coming up at a cost of ₹.3.9 crore at the school on the occasion. C.K. Hareendran, MLA, and Parassala block panchayat president S.K. Ben Darwin, and grama panchayat president Manju Smitha were present.

