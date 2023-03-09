HamberMenu
Healthtech startups to showcase solutions at virtual expo

As many as 10 healthtech startups will showcase ready-to-integrate solutions at a virtual exhibition

March 09, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 10 healthtech startups will showcase ready-to-integrate solutions at a virtual exhibition to be held as part of the ninth edition of the Big Demo Day series organised by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) on March 15.

The expo will provide a platform for industry and investors to leverage products and services from the startup ecosystem. Products and solutions developed by healthtech startups for industry-specific problems will be displayed at the online expo.

The participating startups will also get an opportunity to pitch business proposals before corporates, investors, partners, MSMEs, hospitals and key stakeholders. The ‘Big Demo Day’ will set the stage for introducing innovative healthtech startups and exploring business opportunities.

Last date of applications is March 12. For registration, visit:  https://bit.ly/bddhealth9. For more details, visit:  https://business.startupmission.in/demoday.

