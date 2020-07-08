Healthcare facilities to be augmented in Wayanad: Minister

KALPETTA

08 July 2020 22:08 IST

The district will augment its healthcare facilities further to manage the COVID-19 threat, Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran has said.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday after attending a review meeting to assess the situation related to the pandemic in the district, Mr. Saseendran said that there was a rise in the number of containment zones in the district owing to the increasing positive cases.

As there were chances of a further spread of the disease in the near future, the government would adopt steps to augment the healthcare facilities on a warfooting in the district to manage such a situation effectively, Mr.Saseendran said.

Steps had been taken to check all passengers who cross inter-district borders and checking would be intensified further at inter-State borders, the Minister said.

More relief camps would be set up in the district to address the issues related to monsoon calamities, Mr. Saseendran said.

“As the members of relief camps have to keep social distancing norms, more camps should be set up”, Mr. Saseendran said, adding that the district administration was adopting effective steps for the purpose.