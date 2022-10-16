Health workers to be recruited to Wales

The Hindu Bureau
October 16, 2022 22:43 IST

Health workers from Kerala will be directly recruited to Wales, according to a discussion which took place between Health Minister Veena George and Health Minister of Wales Eluned Morgan, while the former had been on a visit to Wales earlier in the week

A statement issued by the Health Minister said that Ms. Morgan had already made this announcement in the Welsh parliament, Senedd.

Ms. Morgan was quoted by Welsh media as having said that the agreement with Kerala, with the approval of the Government of India, will enable the recruitment of highly qualified and trained nursing staff to the Welsh NHS, which has been struggling due to the acute shortage of nursing staff, the statement said.

