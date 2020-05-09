Health workers posted along borders at risk

The Health Department staff posted at district as well as State borders have only bare minimum equipment to protect themselves from possible infection through people who are travelling from one place to another. They are also asked to rejoin duty for routine works such as immunisation drive after a day’s break.

If left unnoticed, this could turn out to be a serious health hazard against the backdrop of thousands thronging the boundary areas in recent days.

Keralites stranded in other States have been allowed to come back through Inchivila in Thiruvananthapuram, Aryankavu in Kollam, Kumily in Idukki, Walayar in Palakkad, Muthanga in Wayanad, and Manjeshwaram (Talapadi) in Kasaragod since last Monday. Ever since the lockdown norms were relaxed to allow inter-district travel, people are travelling from one district to another too.

Sources in the department said the staff in the nearby primary health centres or family health centres were posted in the borders to check the body temperature of those who passed through these places. They also collected other details of the passengers. Female staff are attending the duty from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Male staff are also assigned the job during this shift apart from the one between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m.

After the 12-hour duty, they get a day-off. The staff are chosen for the duty on a rotation basis so that their regular work at the Public Health Centres or Family Health Centres is not affected.

Functionary of a Health Department staff union told The Hindu that they were trying their best to avoid transmission of possible infection from the travellers. Carelessness from the part of the travellers, however, could turn out to be a problem, he said. Another staff from the border areas of Kozhikode district said that if an infected staff interacted with his colleagues and infants and their mothers who reached the PHCs or FHCs for immunisation, it could be a cause for concern.

Though it had been suggested to put the staff on duty in the borders for two weeks continuously and then quarantine them for another 14 days, a majority in the department are not willing to go for it. They said that it would affect the routine works.