Health workers chosen as best vaccinators
National-level award for two employees
Two employees of the Health department have been selected as the best vaccinators as part of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
Priya, the Grade I Nursing Officer at Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital and and T. Bhavani, the JPHN Grade I at Payyannur taluk hospital, Kannur, are the two health workers to be selected for the honour at the national level. They will be presented the award at a function in New Delhi on March 8, International Women’s Day.
Health Minister Veena George, congratulating the duo, said that it was due to the untiring efforts of the State’s health-care workers at completing the COVID-19 vaccination drive at a fast pace that helped the State overcome the third wave of the pandemic.
The State has covered 100% of the population above 18 years with the first dose of vaccine, while 86% have been fully vaccinated. In the 15–17 years age group also, 77% have been covered with the first dose, while 36% have been administered both the doses.
The award won by the health workers is an acknowledgement of the State’s success in carrying out the COVID-19 vaccination drive, she added.
