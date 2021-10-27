Kerala

Health worker alleges attack

The Cherthala police have registered a case after a female government health staff was knocked down by an unknown vehicle at Nedumbrakkad near Cherthala.

The alleged incident happened on October 24. S. Shanthi, 34 of Pallipuram, a nurse at the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, sustained a fracture on her face and leg injuries in the incident. Ms. Shanthi said the incident bore signs of a deliberate attack on her.

As per the police complaint, she was returning home after duty on her scooter when a motorcycle hit her vehicle thrice from behind near Nedumbrakkad Government school around 8 p.m.

She fell off the bike and was taken to a hospital by locals.

Although a couple in a car, which reached the spot around the same time, tried to follow the motorcycle, it sped away.

The police said that they had registered a case for a motor accident and were in the process of identifying the vehicle.

“We have launched a detailed investigation and are probing all angles. More sections would be added based on the findings of the probe,” said Vinod Kumar, Circle Inspector, Cherthala.


