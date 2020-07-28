Health varsity wants its fresh graduates to join COVID duty

The Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) has requested its fresh graduates to extend support to the government in its fight against COVID pandemic by joining COVID duty.

KUHS Vice Chancellor Dr. Mohanan Kunnummal said the State government had requested the support of the graduates in fighting this pandemic.

“You are graduating at a very critical time in the history of mankind when the COVID-19 pandemic is threatening the very existence of the human race. This serious health challenge has to be confronted at the grassroots level and you are the most competent people to do so. We all decided to become health professionals with a commitment to help our fellow citizens. This is the time to demonstrate our commitment to our brothers and sisters,” the VC said in his note to the graduates.

Congratulating the government in its excellent work to control the pandemic in the State, Dr. Mohanan said it was the duty of the graduates to support the government and our people during these trying times.

“On the request of the government, we have forwarded your names and professional details to the Chief Minister. You will be appointed shortly with a reasonable salary, and all facilities will be provided for your safe stay. The safety of your families will also be given due consideration. Please join the efforts of the government and the society at large. Let us fight this pandemic together,” the note added.

Special cell

Against the backdrop of the spurt in the COVID-19 cases, a COVID prevention cell has been formed in the KUHS. On the request of the Chief Minister, a list of 3,200 fresh medical graduates, 5,100 nurses, 2,000 pharmacists, and 400 tab technicians have been handed over to the Health Ministry.

A list of specialist doctors from the private medical colleges under the KUHS , who are willing to go on COVID duty, will also be sent to the Ministry soon. The KUHS has asked all private medical college hospitals to keep COVID centres ready.