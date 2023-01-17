Health sector in Kasaragod, Wayanad in poor state, says Satheesan

January 17, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Kasaragod

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said that the district hospitals in Kasaragod and Wayanad were in a poor state, which is a matter of concern that needs to be addressed.

Mr. Satheesan was inaugurating a protest march organised by the District Congress Committee to the Kasaragod District Hospital on Tuesday.

The hospital opened by Tata Trust at a cost of ₹60 crore during the pandemic has been closed. People in the district, including endosulfan victims, are forced to depend on hospitals in Manguluru, he said.

On the rising man-animal conflict in Wayanad, Mr. Satheesan said wildlife attacks had become rampant in all areas bordering forests. The forest department is showing negligence in the matter just as it did in the buffer zone issue, he pointed out.

The government is not even willing to do a study on wild animal attacks. The Opposition Leader urged the State government to approach the Centre or the Supreme Court to make necessary amendments to the Wildlife Protection Act.