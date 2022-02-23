Health officials warn of post-COVID-19 conditions

Staff Reporter February 23, 2022 17:23 IST

While a per cent can have issues for three months, some may develop permanent conditions

The Health department has urged persons who have recovered from COVID-19 to stay vigilant as they may face health problems for some time. While a per cent can have issues for three months, some may develop permanent conditions. Severe fatigue, headache, dizziness, chest pain, hair loss, stress, shortness of breath, pneumonia, depression, insomnia, neurological problems, joint pain, anxiety, shock, cardiac problems, short-term memory loss, skin rashes, and weak functioning of multiple organs, are among the post-COVID-19 conditions. If the issues continue even after testing negative, professional help should be sought. “Children, senior citizen, and persons with comorbidities, may develop serious health problems. If they experience blackouts, wheezing, chest pain, swelling in one leg, and excessive fatigue, immediate treatment is needed. Avoid strenuous exercise for four to six weeks after recovering. Start walking for 10 minutes initially and the time can be increased after one or two weeks,” says District Medical Officer Bindu Mohan. The Health department had started post-COVID-19 clinics at the District Hospital, Community Health Centres (CHCs), and Primary Health Centres (PHCs). “The clinic at the District Hospital will function on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays while the services will be available at the PHCs and CHCs on Thursdays,” says the DMO.



