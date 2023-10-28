Health official assuages fears of leprosy in Malappuram

October 28, 2023 01:42 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Health authorities have assuaged fears raised by the detection of nearly four dozen leprosy cases in the district.

District Medical Officer (DMO) R. Renuka said there was nothing to fear, and that the number of new leprosy cases found in Malappuram was in proportion to the district’s high population. With nearly half-a-crore people, Malappuram is the highest populated district in the State.

As many as 38 adults and nine children were found to have contracted leprosy in the district this year. The cases were detected as part of a State-wide leprosy screening campaign named Balamitra.

Dr. Renuka said all patients were under treatment, and that their privacy and confidentiality of treatment would be ensured.

Awareness drives and screening programmes for leprosy are being organised through schools and anganwadis as the disease can be treated and cured if detected early. If children were found to have the disease, their parents also would be subjected to screening, said Dr. Renuka. She added that migrant workers too would be subjected to screening.

Dr. Renuka said free leprosy screening and treatment were being offered through all government hospitals in the district. She called upon people to undergo an examination if they suspected to have contracted the disease.