Health Minister warns of huge jump in COVID case after polls

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has said there will be a huge jump in the spread of COVID-19 in the State after the local body elections.

Speaking to reporter here on Saturday, she said that an increased disease count means higher mortality and hence, hospitals, health workers and police had all been instructed in the event of a possible outbreak of the disease.

“Everyone should be prepared to follow the self-lock down and they should restrain themselves unless absolutely necessary,” she warned.

There was a huge increase in the disease rate when the lockdown was eased. The elderly and the children must stay at home, the Health Minister reminded.

The Health Minister said precautionary measures were being taken in view of the possible spread of the disease. If COVID-19 would spread, those with financial means would have to be treated in private hospitals.

She said they were able to curtail the disease in the State through a joint and meticulous effort.

The Minister, however, blamed the Centre for not providing adequate assistance during natural calamities and epidemics in Kerala. Ms. Shylaja also demanded that the Central government set aside at least 10% for the health sector.