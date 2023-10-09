Health Minister visits hospitals

October 09, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Health Minister Veena George here on Monday visited the Taluk, District and General Hospitals in the district to review the functioning of these establishments.

The inspection, taken out as part of the ‘Ardram Arogyam’ programme, intends to directly evaluate the development activities in the hospital and take timely action to correct the deficiencies in their operation. During the visit, the Minister was also accompanied by the legislators and elected representatives at the local bodies concerned.

During the visit, Ms.George also interacted with the hospital staff and patients and sought their feedback . The programme, which began with a visit to the Vaikom taluk hospital on Sunday evening, drew to a close with the visit to the Kottayam General Hospital on Monday evening.

The Minister also reviewed the progress of construction works, safety arrangements and waste management systems at these hospitals.