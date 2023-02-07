ADVERTISEMENT

Health Minister Veena George calls on Oommen Chandy

February 07, 2023 03:18 pm | Updated 03:18 pm IST

Health Minister informed the reporters that the private hospital in Nyyatinkara where senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy is admitted had constituted a medical board to decide his treatment modalities.

The Hindu Bureau

Oommen Chandy | Photo Credit: VIBHU H

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who was admitted to a private hospital at Neyyatinkara on Monday after he showed fever and chest infection symptoms, was reported to be stable.

Health Minister Veena George called on the 79-year-old veteran politician at the behest of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. She told reporters that the hospital had constituted a medical board to decide Mr. Chandy’s treatment modalities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Treatment controversy

Mr. Chandy’s relatives had raked up a controversy stating that the family denied him treatment. They also sought Mr. Vijayan’s intervention to ensure care for Mr. Chandy.

Ms. George said Mr. Chandy’s son, Chandy Oomen, spoke with Mr. Vijayan.

Mr. Chandy had returned after special treatment in Germany last year and was convalescing at home and at a medical care facility in Bengaluru.

Social media post

However, allegations of denial of medical care prompted Mr. Chandy, who was at pains to speak, to dispel the rumours in social media video-post.

His son and Congress leader, Chandy Oomen, blamed the media for the unfounded rumours. He also explained his father’s illness and treatment on his Facebook account and described the pain the accusation had caused the family and Congress party workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US