Health Minister to open neonatal ICU

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja will inaugurate the neonatal intensive care unit at the district hospital at Mananthavady at 9.30 a.m. on Thursday. The unit has been set up at a cost of ₹20 lakh as a part of the Ardram project. The Minister will also inaugurate the construction works for the Cathlab and a rest room for bystanders of patients. The Cathlab and rest room would be constructed at a cost of ₹50 crore and ₹50 lakh respectively.

Jan 14, 2020

