Health minister to inaugurate new projects in Kottayam

Published - September 23, 2024 07:37 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Veena George will inaugurate several key projects in Kottayam district on Tuesday, as part of the government’s 100-day Action Plan.

The projects to be launched during the day include the new building of the Vazhoor Ayurveda Dispensary, the Family Health Center building at Vazhappilly, the Punarjani Project, a new Public Health Lab at Kottayam District General Hospital, and multiple initiatives at the Government Medical College in Kottayam.

Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan, Government Chief Whip N. Jayaraj, and others will be present.

An official statement said the newly established Public Health Lab at the General Hospital will enhance the hospital’s capabilities by providing laboratory tests in the Biochemistry, Pathology, and Microbiology departments. At the medical college, new projects include the Main Alumni Gate, a Resting Centre for those accompanying patients, a Psycho-Social Rehabilitation Area, a Donor-Friendly Blood Centre, and an Academic Area. Additionally, the foundation stone for the new Emergency Department Gate will also be laid.

