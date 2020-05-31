Health Minister seeks report

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

31 May 2020 22:24 IST

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has sought a report from the Superintendent, Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, after a patient who was shifted there from the airport was discharged before the COVID-19 test results were out.

Stern action would be initiated against the erring officials, the Minister said.

The patient was taken home in an ambulance before the test result of the swab samples was obtained.

