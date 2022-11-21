Health Minister seeks report on amputation of boy’s hands following alleged medical negligence

November 21, 2022 09:54 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - KANNUR

Health Minister Veena George has ordered the Health Secretary to investigate and submit a report on the amputation of a 17-year-old boy’s left hand following alleged medical negligence at the Thalassery General Hospital.

The relatives of Sultan, son of Abubacker Siddique of Chetamkunnu in Thalassery, alleged that the boy’s hand had to be amputated as he did not get timely treatment. Subsequently, they forwarded a complaint to the Chief Minister, Health Minister, and the State Human Rights Commission.

Sultan, a Plus One student of Palayad Government Higher Secondary School, suffered a fracture after he fell while playing football on October 30. He was rushed to the General Hospital, where the fracture was detected in an X-ray. The orthopaedic surgeon, who examined him the next day, suggested an emergency surgery. The boy’s relatives alleged that he was administered a few injections after he complained of severe pain.

The boy underwent the surgery on November 1. However, his condition deteriorated after a week, and the surgeon referred him to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (MCH). However, doctors at the MCH found that blood flow to his hand had stopped resulting in formation of puss. They also suggested amputation of the hand. Subsequently, he was shifted to a private hospital, where the hand below the elbow was amputated.

The boy developed a condition called compartment syndrome in which blood flow to the hand stops.

Meanwhile, the authorities at the Thalassery General Hospital said that there was no negligence on the part of the hospital.

When contacted, District Medical Officer Narayanan Naik said that the matter was being looked into.