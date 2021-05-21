Health Minister remembers Lini’s service

Thiruvananthapuram

21 May 2021 18:15 IST

Nurse died three years ago of Nipah virus infection contracted on duty

A day after taking oath, Health Minister Veena George on Friday began her new stint by paying rich tributes to Lini Puthussery, a nurse who died of Nipah virus infection while taking care of patients in a hospital in Kozhikode three years ago. A mother of two, the young nurse succumbed to the virus on May 21, 2018.

In her Facebook page, Ms. George said Lini’s sacrifice and fight against the contagious disease would be remembered forever.

The Minister said she called Lini’s husband Sajeesh on phone on her third death anniversary on Friday. She hailed the family’s decision to donate food articles to the panchayat’s community kitchen to mark the painful occasion.

Advertising

Advertising

“Keralites cannot forget Lini who presented a great model of service by nursing an infected patient. She sacrificed her life at a time when Nipah had frightened the State,” she posted on FB. Lini’s life is an inspiration for all health workers who have risked their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, she added.

Former Health Minister K.K. Shailaja also remembered the service of Lini in a Facebook post.