Health Minister orders probe into ‘botched’ surgery at Kozhikode MCH

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 08, 2022 21:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Health Minister Veena George has ordered an inquiry into the allegation that a pair of scissors was left inside the abdomen of a woman five years ago during a surgery at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kozhikode.

A release said on Saturday that the Additional Chief Secretary (Health) had been asked to submit a report. Ms. George said strict action would be initiated against those found guilty in the case.

According to sources, a 30-year-old native of Adivaram in Kozhikode district was admitted to the Institute of Maternal and Child Health for a surgery in 2017. She was found to have serious health issues after the procedure. The scissors was found reportedly during a CT scan done at a private hospital after she complained of urinary infection recently. It was reportedly stuck to the urinary bladder, and there was swelling and pus.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The 10-cm-long scissors was removed through a surgery at the medical college hospital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app