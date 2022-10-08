Health Minister orders probe into ‘botched’ surgery at Kozhikode MCH

Health Minister Veena George has ordered an inquiry into the allegation that a pair of scissors was left inside the abdomen of a woman five years ago during a surgery at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kozhikode.

A release said on Saturday that the Additional Chief Secretary (Health) had been asked to submit a report. Ms. George said strict action would be initiated against those found guilty in the case.

According to sources, a 30-year-old native of Adivaram in Kozhikode district was admitted to the Institute of Maternal and Child Health for a surgery in 2017. She was found to have serious health issues after the procedure. The scissors was found reportedly during a CT scan done at a private hospital after she complained of urinary infection recently. It was reportedly stuck to the urinary bladder, and there was swelling and pus.

The 10-cm-long scissors was removed through a surgery at the medical college hospital.