Health Minister orders inquiry into BAMS certificate fiasco

December 20, 2022 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Health Minister Veena George has ordered an inquiry into the allegation that some students in Government Ayurveda College, Thiruvananthapuram, who had failed in their examinations were also conferred the BAMS degree.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. George has directed the Director of Ayurveda Medical Education to inquire into the allegation and to give a report at the earliest.

The allegation was that seven students who had participated in the BAMS graduation ceremony recently held at the college had received the degree even though they had failed to clear all their papers.