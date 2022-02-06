Health Minister interacts with Vava Suresh

He is likely to be discharged today

Health Minister Veena George on Sunday held a brief telephonic interaction with snake catcher B. Suresh, aka Vava Suresh, who is undergoing treatment at Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kottayam, following a snake bite.

The Minister inquired about the health condition of Mr. Suresh. According to the hospital authorities, Mr. Suresh has recovered completely from the envenoming and is now being administered with medicines to heal the wound caused by the snake bite.

Mr. Suresh is most likely to be discharged from the hospital on Monday.

Praise for doctors

Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan too had visited Mr. Suresh at the hospital recently and assessed his health condition. In a social media post later, Mr. Vasavan attributed the phenomenal recovery of Mr. Suresh to the expertise of the doctors at the MCH here.

“Mr. Suresh has devoted his life to allay misconceptions about snakes much before the regulations by the Forest department and the ‘SARPA’ app came into being. He has worked tirelessly towards clearing many superstitions related to snakes and this is exactly why he has become a favourite with everyone,” said the Minister.

The 48-year-old was bitten by a cobra on January 31 while trying to rescue it from a human habitat at Kurichy, near Changanassery. While forcing the 10-foot reptile into a gunny bag, the snake bit him on the right thigh. Mr. Suresh had become unconscious while being rushed to the hospital and was admitted to the MCH. As his condition worsened, the doctors had to administer him about 65 bottles of anti-venom.