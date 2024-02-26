Health Minister inaugurates construction of stroke care centre at Alappuzha MCH

February 26, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The government’s policy is to decentralise health services in Kerala, Health Minister Veena George has said.

She was virtually inaugurating the construction of a comprehensive stroke care centre and drug storage facility at Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Alappuzha on Monday.

Ms. George said the government was giving due importance to stroke treatment. The stroke unit at the MCH will be equipped with all modern facilities, she said.

The 2,228 square metre stroke unit with three floors will be constructed at ₹5 crore. The government earlier accorded administrative sanction to the tune of ₹10 crore for the construction of drug storage facility. In the initial phase, however, a two-storey block (2,185 square metre) will be constructed at ₹3.5 crore.

H. Salam, MLA, presided. A.M. Ariff, MP, Ambalappuzha block panchayat president Sheeba Rakesh, Ambalappuzha North grama panchayat president S. Harris and others attended the function.