Health Minister inaugurates Ayurveda hospital in Kuttanad

February 03, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The government has taken steps to digitise ancient Ayurvedic palm-leaf manuscripts and make the information available to researchers and students from across the world, Health Minister Veena George has said.

Ms. George was inaugurating the Government Ayurveda Dispensary and Health Wellness Centre at Thakazhi in Kuttanad recently.

Kerala is home to some of the top Ayush centres in the country, the Minister said. “One hundred and fifty hospitals in the State have received NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers) accreditation. We have already started works to bag NABH accreditation to the Thakazhi hospital,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. George said the government had created 116 new posts in the Ayurveda sector. Besides, 40 medical officer posts had been created in the Homeopathy sector.

The Minister said the construction of the Government Taluk Hospital at Chettikkad in Alappuzha had entered the final phase. The ₹140-crore project is funded under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. The 1,35,000 sq ft five-storey hospital building is constructed on three acres of land adjacent to the Chettikkad Primary Health Centre. The Taluk Hospital will have 10 departments, 150 beds and a dialysis unit among other facilities.

Ms. George said the construction of an Allopathy hospital at Thakazhi was making steady progress. The facility is being constructed spending ₹3.5 crore.

Speaking at the function, Thomas K. Thomas, MLA, said the fund for constructing a Homeopathy hospital at Thakazhi would be sanctioned under the MLA Asset Development Fund.

Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, Alappuzha district panchayat member P. Anju, Thakazhi grama panchayat president S. Ajayakumar and others attended the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.