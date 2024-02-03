GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Health Minister inaugurates Ayurveda hospital in Kuttanad

February 03, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Health Minister Veena George inaugurating Government Ayurveda Dispensary and Health Wellness Centre at Thakazhi in Kuttanad on Saturday.

Health Minister Veena George inaugurating Government Ayurveda Dispensary and Health Wellness Centre at Thakazhi in Kuttanad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

The government has taken steps to digitise ancient Ayurvedic palm-leaf manuscripts and make the information available to researchers and students from across the world, Health Minister Veena George has said.

Ms. George was inaugurating the Government Ayurveda Dispensary and Health Wellness Centre at Thakazhi in Kuttanad recently.

Kerala is home to some of the top Ayush centres in the country, the Minister said. “One hundred and fifty hospitals in the State have received NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers) accreditation. We have already started works to bag NABH accreditation to the Thakazhi hospital,” she said.

Ms. George said the government had created 116 new posts in the Ayurveda sector. Besides, 40 medical officer posts had been created in the Homeopathy sector.

The Minister said the construction of the Government Taluk Hospital at Chettikkad in Alappuzha had entered the final phase. The ₹140-crore project is funded under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. The 1,35,000 sq ft five-storey hospital building is constructed on three acres of land adjacent to the Chettikkad Primary Health Centre. The Taluk Hospital will have 10 departments, 150 beds and a dialysis unit among other facilities.

Ms. George said the construction of an Allopathy hospital at Thakazhi was making steady progress. The facility is being constructed spending ₹3.5 crore.

Speaking at the function, Thomas K. Thomas, MLA, said the fund for constructing a Homeopathy hospital at Thakazhi would be sanctioned under the MLA Asset Development Fund.

Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, Alappuzha district panchayat member P. Anju, Thakazhi grama panchayat president S. Ajayakumar and others attended the function.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.