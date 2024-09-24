Health Minister inaugurates a slew of projects in Kottayam

Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday launched several projects across the district, including projects to the tune of ₹6.40 crore at the Kottayam Government Medical College.

Addressing a function at Changanassery during the day, the Minister announced that an online booking and payment system would be introduced in all government hospitals across the State by the end of this month. She also confirmed that the tender process for the ₹80-crore Changanassery Taluk Hospital new block had been completed, with construction set to begin soon.

Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan presided over the launch of the Punarjani Project, which aims at providing medicines to patients who have undergone organ transplantation. The Kottayam district panchayat has allocated ₹30 lakh for this initiative.

Public health lab

The newly established Public Health Lab at Kottayam General Hospital will enhance diagnostic services in the Biochemistry, Pathology, and Microbiology departments.

At the Government Medical College, new projects include the main alumni gate, a resting centre for caregivers, psycho-social rehabilitation area, donor-friendly blood centre, and an academic area, among others.

