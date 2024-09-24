GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Health Minister inaugurates a slew of projects in Kottayam

‘Online booking and payment system in all government hospitals by the end of September’

Published - September 24, 2024 08:40 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday launched several projects across the district, including projects to the tune of ₹6.40 crore at the Kottayam Government Medical College.

Addressing a function at Changanassery during the day, the Minister announced that an online booking and payment system would be introduced in all government hospitals across the State by the end of this month. She also confirmed that the tender process for the ₹80-crore Changanassery Taluk Hospital new block had been completed, with construction set to begin soon.

Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan presided over the launch of the Punarjani Project, which aims at providing medicines to patients who have undergone organ transplantation. The Kottayam district panchayat has allocated ₹30 lakh for this initiative.

Public health lab

The newly established Public Health Lab at Kottayam General Hospital will enhance diagnostic services in the Biochemistry, Pathology, and Microbiology departments.

At the Government Medical College, new projects include the main alumni gate, a resting centre for caregivers, psycho-social rehabilitation area, donor-friendly blood centre, and an academic area, among others.

Published - September 24, 2024 08:40 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.