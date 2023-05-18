ADVERTISEMENT

Health Minister estimates loss of ₹8 crore in Kollam drug warehouse fire

May 18, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

PTI

The fire outbreak at the warehouse of the Kerala Medical Service Corporation in Kollam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Health Minister Veena George on Thursday said medicines and materials worth around ₹8 crore were destroyed in a fire that gutted a warehouse of the State-run Kerala Medical Services Corporation (KMSCL) in Kollam on Wednesday night.

The warehouse of the KMSCL in Kollam was a major supply source for medicines at State-run hospitals and primary health centres in the district. There were no casualties in the incident.

“The total loss due to the fire is estimated at ₹8 crore. However, the medicines are insured,” she said.

A comprehensive probe would be conducted into the reasons that led to the massive fire, she told reporters here.

