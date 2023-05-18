HamberMenu
Health Minister estimates loss of ₹8 crore in Kollam drug warehouse fire

May 18, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

PTI
The fire outbreak at the warehouse of the Kerala Medical Service Corporation in Kollam on Wednesday.

The fire outbreak at the warehouse of the Kerala Medical Service Corporation in Kollam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Health Minister Veena George on Thursday said medicines and materials worth around ₹8 crore were destroyed in a fire that gutted a warehouse of the State-run Kerala Medical Services Corporation (KMSCL) in Kollam on Wednesday night.

The warehouse of the KMSCL in Kollam was a major supply source for medicines at State-run hospitals and primary health centres in the district. There were no casualties in the incident.

“The total loss due to the fire is estimated at ₹8 crore. However, the medicines are insured,” she said.

A comprehensive probe would be conducted into the reasons that led to the massive fire, she told reporters here.

