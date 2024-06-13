Health Minister, Deputy Speaker visit bereaved families of Kuwait accident victims

Health Minister Veena George described the fire accident at the Al-Mangaf apartment complex in Kuwait as an extremely painful incident.

Speaking to the media after visiting the residence of Akash S. Nair near Pandalam, Ms. George noted that five people from Pathanamthitta district lost their lives in the tragedy. “Every family is enduring grief that is too intense to bear. The Chief Minister has requested the Union Ministry’s immediate intervention in this regard,” she said.

For emergency assistance, an International Contact Number and NoRKA Roots Help Desk have been opened. The State government is working to provide all possible assistance through the embassy and in coordination with the Kuwaiti Interior Ministry, following special instructions from the Chief Minister.

Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar, who accompanied the Minister, mentioned that the State government has requested the Union government and the Ministry of External Affairs for immediate intervention. The Chief Minister will inform the government of the decisions made at the State level.

Pathanamthitta District Collector S. Prem Krishnan also visited the bereaved family members of the deceased.