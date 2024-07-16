Health Minister calls meeting of all medical colleges to review safety measures

Health Minister Veena George has called a meeting of the administration of all medical colleges in the State on Tuesday to discuss and review their security and safety measures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Checklists will be drawn up for all departments in hospitals as part of enhancing safety and security measures. Principals and Superintendents will have to ensure that employees follow the check lists in all departments, Ms. George said.

She asked all medical college staff to fulfil their duties and responsibilities without fail and said that stringent action will be taken against those who fail in their duties.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that all medical college staff will be put through training in interpersonal communication, empathetic behaviour and how to provide patient-friendly service. Hospital staff should be empathetic to patients and their families and provide necessary information to them. Employee promotion and contract renewal will be linked to the successful completion of training in interpersonal interaction.

Ms. George said that an intensive, month-long campaign will be organised in all medical college hospitals (MCHs) in the State, titled “Safe hospital, Safe Campus”.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of the measures that had been adopted earlier to enhance security. The working of each medical college and the measures adopted as per the safety audit conducted last year will be examined by a special team. Alarms, public address systems and fire and safety measures will all be reviewed and mock drills conducted as required.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ensure cleanliness

Principals and Superintendents should visit the respective MCH campuses frequently and address any deficiency, Ms. George directed. Safe food should be ensured in hostels. Sanitary rounds to ensure cleanliness should be a regular affair and Principals and Superintendents should conduct periodic inspections of the same, it was directed.

It was decided at the meeting that the possibility of attaching automatic rescue device in the lifts in all medical colleges in the State be explored and that it be implemented wherever possible. Lift operators should have adequate technical knowledge and training in managing the lift service.

Ms. George directed that every day, when the lift service for the day ends, lift operators should park the lift at the ground floor, open the door and check that it is empty, before locking it. This should be a standard operating procedure that need to be followed to the letter, she said.

The Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Director of Medical Education and the Principals and Superintendents of all Government Medical Colleges in the State participated in the meeting.

A 59-year-old man was stuck in a lift at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Thiruvananthapuram for nearly two days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.