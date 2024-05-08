Health minister calls for ‘dry day’ observance against vector-borne diseases

Health Minister Veena George has appealed to the public to observe ‘dry day’ in all homes this Sunday to prevent the possibility of vector-borne diseases including dengue fever due to the intermittent rain expected in the coming weeks. ‘Dry day’ is observed by taking measures to ensure that water does not get stagnated to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes.

Local bodies and district administrations have been asked to ensure that individuals and institutions observe dry once every week, during which all sources of mosquito breeding are destroyed to prevent the spread of dengue, chikungunya and zika. Drip collecting containers or pans in rubber plantations should be left upside down when not in use, so that rain water does not get collected in them.

Possibilities of mosquito breeding in vacant houses or plots have to be brought to the attention of the Medical Officer or the field staff at the nearest Primary/Family Health Centre for initiating action under the Kerala Public Health Act.

