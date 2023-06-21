Health Minister calls for concerted efforts to tide over epidemic situation

June 21, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Health Minister Veena George has appealed to the medical fraternity to ensure that the treatment protocol for the management of dengue fever is adhered to by all doctors in the public and private sectors.

At a meeting called by the Minister here on Wednesday, Ms. George appealed for joint and concerted efforts to tide over the epidemic situation. She appealed to all private hospitals to be part of the disease-prevention campaign of the Health department. Hospitals should not become disease transmission centres and that all hospitals should set aside a certain number of beds for patients with fever and other infectious diseases.

Training

The Health department is now providing training to physicians and paediatricians in both the private and public sector in the management of infectious diseases and how a patient should be referred. Early detection and management of diseases become very important, it was pointed out at the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. George also appealed to doctors to join hands with the government in combating the current crisis and creating awareness of disease prevention amongst the public. She requested private hospitals to ensure proper reporting of diseases to the Health department.

Mask use

It was pointed out at the meeting that wearing masks would be a protective measure to prevent respiratory infections during the season, especially among the elderly and children.

Representatives of the Indian Medical Association, Indian Academy of Paediatrics, Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association, among others participated in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.