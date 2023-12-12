Health inspector suspended on charge of taking bribe

December 12, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation on Tuesday suspended a health inspector on charge of accepting bribe to issue a trade licence.

P.M. Shaji of the Karaparamba health office under the Corporation was caught red-handed by a Vigilance team while he was reportedly accepting ₹1,500 from an applicant.

Hafil Ahamed, a native of Malappuram, had applied for a trade licence at the health office a month ago. Mr. Shaji had allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹5,000 to issue the licence. However, the amount was brought down to ₹2,500 following the applicant’s request. The applicant had even reportedly paid ₹1,000, but the official was not willing to relent without being paid the remaining amount. Thereafter, the applicant lodged a complaint with authorities.

Corporation Health Standing Committee Chairperson S. Jayasree said the erring official was suspended with immediate effect.

