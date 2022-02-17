Health infra in Central Travancore gets major push via KIIFB

Super specialty block to come up at Kottayam MCH

The proposed expansion of public health infrastructure in the Central Travancore region has received a major shot in the arm with the State government allocating ₹268 crore for the construction of a super specialty block on the Kottayam Medical College Hospital (MCH) campus.

The eight-storied building, which will come up in front of the office of the MCH principal, will have a total built-up area of 27,374 sq.ft. The project is slated to be completed in two years. Upon completion, it will encompass facilities including 362 beds, 11 operating theaters and 60 ICU beds.

The funds have been sanctioned through the Kerala Infrastructure and investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

In Pathanamthitta, the authorities have sanctioned ₹79.31 crore through the KIIFB for the expansion of various health-care institutions. Of the total amount, the Pathanamthitta district hospital will receive the highest share of ₹30.35 crore, followed by ₹18.72 crore to the Government Medical College at Konni, ₹15.60 crore to the Ranni taluk hospital and ₹14.64 crore to the Adoor taluk hospital.

The funds allotted to the Konni medical college will be spent towards purchasing furniture and equipment for the pre- and para-clinical infrastructure, medical gas pipeline, labour theater, blood bank, gynecology theater and an academic block.

According to Konni MLA K.U. Jeneesh Kumar, the purchase of the new materials was in connection with the proposed launching of the MBBS classes from the next academic year. The National Medical Council has already completed examination of the hospital, while the requisite number of staff too have been recruited.