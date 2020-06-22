Health first budget planned

A well-being budget that prioritises health above economy has been mooted to equip the State battle the rigours of COVID-19 and make it compatible to live with the virus.

Taking a cue from the well-being budget of New Zealand and the capability approach of famed economist Amartya Zen, an expert panel headed by Centre for Development Studies (CDS) director Sunil Mani tasked for rationalising the State’s expenditure, has mooted the new concept that places “health first and the economy a second.”

The COVID-19 containment strategy of New Zealand, as in the case of Kerala, had won accolades and were hailed as the best models for flattening the curve.

Six priorities

The expert committee has set six priorities for preparing the new budget, giving due accent to mental health.

Improving the well-being of children, providing an enhanced support and care to the indigent and marginalised sections such as tribespeople and fishermen, building a proactive State, transforming the State by focussing on environment and maintaining its rich biodiversity and also investing specifically in health and education.

Charting out a well-being budget would not be an arduous task for Kerala that already has a robust health care system, optimum investment in health and education sectors, a genuine concern for the marginalised and also has top priority for protection of environment and biodiversity.

Investments

What calls for is a deviation from the conventional pattern of budget preparation and the government has already awakened to the need for resetting its investment priorities in the wake of the virus spread.

The report wants the government to form a frontline service for mental health with a well-designed targeted programme that provides access to all sections.

It also proposes the need for bolstering suicide prevention services, engaging professional counsellors in schools and meeting the housing requirements of all sections, especially those dwelling in areas prone to natural disasters.

The panel also proposes, among others, the need for bridging the venture capital gap for start-ups, vocational education reforms and specific employment support service for the young.

The State has already crossed most of the milestones set by the panel and most of the features figure in the State budget too.

But in the current context preparation of separate well-being budget has become imperative to face the health challenges, mainly due to loss of jobs, means of livelihood and angst triggered by the crisis.