Health experts for One Health approach

Public health and animal health experts have called for following the One Health concept in view of reports of animals contracting COVID-19. One Health is an approach that recognises that the health of human beings is closely connected to the health of animals and the shared environment.

An expert committee headed by former Chief Secretary K. M. Abraham also has mooted the One Health system in view of a large number of zoonotic diseases affecting humans. Many countries, the committee says, have started adopting the system and the Centre should follow suit by establishing an appropriate institutional framework.

Public health and veterinary services should work together on the One Health approach to share information and conduct risk assessment when a person with COVID-19 reports of being in contact with animals, says B. Sunil, Professor and head, Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) meat technology centre, Mannuthy, Thrissur.

Veterinary and public health experts suggest good rearing practices and risk-assessment strategies to contain the emerging threat. COVID-19 infection has been reported in a tiger from the Bronx zoological park, New York. Besides, unofficial reports from Belgium and Hong Kong indicate man-to-cat transmission of the disease. To date, there has been no evidence that companion animals have spread the disease. Currently, COVID-19 spread is owing to human-to-human transmission, T.P. Sethumadhavan, former director, Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU), says.

“Keeping animals that test positive for COVID-19 away from unexposed animals should be considered the best practice,” Dr. Sunil says.

Safety of products

People should take all hygienic measures while visiting live animal markets, wet markets, or animal product markets. Contact with sick animals or spoiled animal products should be strictly avoided, Dr. Sunil says.

Contact with other animals, possibly living in the market (eg, stray cats and dogs, rodents, birds, and bats), should be avoided. Care should be taken to avoid contact with animal waste.

As per general food safety practices, raw meat, milk, or animal organs should be handled with care. Meat from healthy livestock prepared and served in accordance with good hygienic practices is safe to eat, Dr. Sunil says.

Veterinary support

During their routine work, veterinarians have the responsibility to safeguard their health and that of their colleagues and clients. Appropriate levels of bio-security are to be implemented. Animal owners are to be informed of the precautionary measures in place, including social distancing. The Animal Husbandry Department has issued necessary instructions in this regard, Dr. Sethumadhavan says.