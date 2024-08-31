Health dept. warns against fake KASP enrolment cards

The Health department has warned against the distribution and use of fake enrolment cards under the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhati (KASP) which will in no way benefit the user.

Stringent action will be taken against those defrauding people by distributing fake KASP enrolment cards, the department said in a statement here.

KASP is a comprehensive health insurance programme managed by the State Health Agency and free treatment is provided to beneficiaries only through the 581 government and private hospitals empanelled under the scheme. Health-care services are provided in the empanelled hospitals only through the KASP kiosks.

However, it has come to the Health department’s notice that some people are spreading rumours that new members are being enrolled into the scheme and that money is being collected from people for new membership or card renewal. These people are also organising camps at local level in the guise of KASP new membership drive and people are being given fake printed KASP cards

The department has clarified that this is illegal and that neither the government nor the State Health Agency has engaged anyone to enrol new members or to print new KASP membership cards

The public are thus warned not to take part in any so-called KASP enrolment camps and not to part with money for getting “ renewed” membership cards.

