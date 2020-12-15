Health dept. warns against crowding at Sabarimala

‘Do not increase the pilgrim count from the current number’

The Health department, in its revised advisory on Sabarimala pilgrimage issued on Tuesday, has recommended that the number of pilgrims allowed to visit Sabarimala daily is not allowed to go above the current number, which is critical to ensuring that there are no COVID-19 superspreading events.

Religious congregations have turned out to be events that lead to a spurt and resurgence in COVID-19 cases world over. COVID-19 transmission is linked to closed and crowded spaces and close interaction among the people.

Increasing the number of pilgrims allowed to climb uphill daily will lead to increased interaction and crowding among pilgrims, leading to a spurt in infection, the advisory cautions.

As it is, 299 cases of COVID-19, including 51 pilgrims, has already been reported at Sabarimala. Epidemiologists have reported that there is a 31% increase in new cases at Pathanamthitta and a 11% increase in Kottayam and there is every likelihood that cases will go further in the coming days, given the manner in which people have been mixing during the local body election campaign. At least till mandala pooja, the number of pilgrims visiting Sabarimala should be kept restricted.

All pilgrims are advised to follow all COVID-19 safety protocols strictly and to avoid the pilgrimage if at all they experience any symptoms such as fever, cough, respiratory symptoms, or loss of smell.

RT PCR testing

The Health Department has also advised that all pilgrims as well as officials on duty at Sabarimala undergo COVID-19 testing by RT PCR method rather than rapid antigen tests. This has been necessary as a large number of officials deployed at Sabarimala has turned out to be COVID-positive, even though they were deployed after ensuring through testing that they were not infected. (RT PCR is considered to be the gold standard in COVID-19 testing and antigen testing has a higher probability of giving false negatives.)

After mandala pooja on December 26, all pilgrims visiting Sabarimala will also have to produce COVID-negative certificate, with RT PCR test done within 24 hours of reaching Nilackal.

Persons who have recovered from COVID-19 have also been advised not to embark on pilgrimage, as the lingering effect of the illness can be exacerbated during exertion while climbing the hill.

As asymptomatic infections are a distinct possibility, it will be better if all pilgrims underwent a graded exercise programme to ensure their fitness before the pilgrimage.

Congregation of people will not be allowed anywhere, the advisory says.