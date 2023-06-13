Health dept. urges people to desist from self-medication for viral fevers

June 13, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Health department has warned people to desist from self-treatment as this is the season of viral fevers, which could be vector-borne diseases like dengue and Zika, leptospirosis or respiratory infections like Influenza.

These infectious diseases can last a while and hence treatment should not be delayed. The government has started fever clinics in all major hospitals and hence people should not try to buy drugs without prescriptions from local pharmacies.

In a statement here on Tuesday, the Health department said that treatment protocols for all diseases have been made available at all private and public hospitals. The Health department has provided training to all health workers and adequate stocks of essential medicines and consumables have been made available in all hospitals through the Kerala Medical Services Corporation.

Cleaning programmes

The department has launched a special campaign, Disease-free Monsoon (Maariyilla Mazhakkalam), as part of its Arogyajagratha initiative. Though pre-monsoon cleaning programmes have been initiated across the State, these need to be sustained throughout the season to prevent disease outbreaks.

People should ensure that their house and premises are clean and that there are no circumstances for vector breeding. Vector control, especially source reduction, should be a regular activity. Indoor plants and refrigerator trays can become major sources of vector breeding.

Garbage processing should be regular so that water stagnation does not occur. Water tanks should be kept closed.

People who are engaged in farm labour or other cleaning activities should take special care and use protective gears, such as gloves and gumboots. They should take doxycycline as prophylaxis on a doctor’s advice

