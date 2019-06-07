Health dept. to monitor migrant labourers

Along with Nipah preventive measures, the Health Department will monitor camps of migrant labourers in the district to ensure their safety.

A decision in this regard was taken at an emergency meeting held at Government Medical College, Paripally, on Thursday.

Department staff will conduct camp visits, keeping a tab on fever patients and providing them all medical assistance. Apart from Nipah monitoring, the department will take steps to curb all contagious diseases.

Four persons from the district are currently under home quarantine because of possible exposure to the Nipah patient in Kochi.

The department has set up isolation wards in all major hospitals. The facilities in the isolation ward at Government Medical College hospital will be upgraded and more beds will be provided if the situation arises, said department officials.

Ribavirin, an antiviral used for treating Nipah, has been made available in the district along with the provision for taking throat swabs.

All private hospitals and clinics in the district have been instructed to submit details of each patient who underwent treatment for fever during the last three weeks. While treating fever, government guidelines should be followed.

Awareness drive

The department has intensified the efforts to spread awareness of Nipah in a bid to avoid unnecessary panic. While doctors have been briefed on treatment protocol and directed to follow it strictly, the public has been asked to stay alert. “Though there is no situation to be alarmed, the department will keep a close vigil,” said an official.

The district administration is prepared to face any emergency and extra provisions can be arranged, if needed, said Subcollector A. Alexander, who attended the meeting.

The district panchayat has formed a task force to ensure immediate service and the Animal Husbandry Department has started conducting inspections at farms.

District Medical Officer V.V. Shirley, deputy DMOs R. Sandhya and Manikandan, Government Medical College Principal Sarah Varghese, superintendent C.V. Saravanakumar, doctors, nursing staff and health volunteers from government and private hospitals were part of the meeting.