HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Health dept. to launch campaign to end AIDS by 2025

November 30, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Illuminated lamps in the shape of HIV logo at Thekke Gopura Nada of Thekkinkadu Maidan in Thrissur on Thursday in connection with the observation of the World AIDS Day.

Illuminated lamps in the shape of HIV logo at Thekke Gopura Nada of Thekkinkadu Maidan in Thrissur on Thursday in connection with the observation of the World AIDS Day. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

The Health department is set to launch a new campaign “Zero new HIV infection by 2025”.

The State has been able to keep the rate of HIV infection at a low. While the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals aim at zero new HIV infection by 2030, Kerala is poised to achieve the goal by 2025, a statement issued by the department said.

The density of HIV infection in Kerala is only 0.06 as against the national figure or 0.22. However, as a State with a highly mobile population, with a large number of Keralites travelling frequently and many from other States coming to settle down in Kerala, the State’s risk profile is quite intense.

December 1 will be commemorated as the World AIDS Day under the theme ‘Let communities lead’. “The world can end AIDS, with communities leading the way. Organisations of communities living with, at risk of, or affected by HIV are the frontline of progress in the HIV response. These communities can take the lead in building trust, innovate, monitor implementation of policies and services, and hold providers accountable,” according to UNAIDS.

This year’s formal World AIDS Day observance by the Health department will be at Palakkad.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.