Health dept. to launch campaign to end AIDS by 2025

November 30, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Health department is set to launch a new campaign “Zero new HIV infection by 2025”.

The State has been able to keep the rate of HIV infection at a low. While the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals aim at zero new HIV infection by 2030, Kerala is poised to achieve the goal by 2025, a statement issued by the department said.

The density of HIV infection in Kerala is only 0.06 as against the national figure or 0.22. However, as a State with a highly mobile population, with a large number of Keralites travelling frequently and many from other States coming to settle down in Kerala, the State’s risk profile is quite intense.

December 1 will be commemorated as the World AIDS Day under the theme ‘Let communities lead’. “The world can end AIDS, with communities leading the way. Organisations of communities living with, at risk of, or affected by HIV are the frontline of progress in the HIV response. These communities can take the lead in building trust, innovate, monitor implementation of policies and services, and hold providers accountable,” according to UNAIDS.

This year’s formal World AIDS Day observance by the Health department will be at Palakkad.