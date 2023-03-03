ADVERTISEMENT

Health dept. testing quality of water at amusement park in Thrissur

March 03, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Thrissur

Schoolchildren taken ill after visiting theme park at Athirappilly

The Hindu Bureau

Health department officials collected water samples from a water theme park at Athirappilly in Thrissur on Friday after students from a school who had visited the facility were earlier hospitalised with fever, vomiting and fatigue. A few students were diagnosed with leptospirosis.

However, the officials are also inspecting various places and eateries where the students visited during their trip. The source of leptospirosis among the students has still not confirmed, said Health department sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US