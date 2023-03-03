Health dept. testing quality of water at amusement park in Thrissur

March 03, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Thrissur

Health department officials collected water samples from a water theme park at Athirappilly in Thrissur on Friday after students from a school who had visited the facility were earlier hospitalised with fever, vomiting and fatigue. A few students were diagnosed with leptospirosis.

However, the officials are also inspecting various places and eateries where the students visited during their trip. The source of leptospirosis among the students has still not confirmed, said Health department sources.