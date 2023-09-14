ADVERTISEMENT

Health dept. steps up vigil in Wayanad

September 14, 2023 08:42 am | Updated 08:45 am IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Health department in the district has intensified efforts to monitor and keep the Nipah virus at bay in the wake of the recent outbreak of the disease in neighbouring district Kozhikode.

As many as 15 core committees were constituted to adopt steps to intensify control measures, surveillance and tackle the spread if the disease is reported in the district, District Medical Officer P. Dineesh said.

Though no Nipha virus cases have been reported in the district so far, those who had contact with the Nipha virus-infected patients in the neighbouring district should report to the department, Dr. Dineesh said.

The department opened a round-the-clock control room in Wayanad on Wednesday as a part of it, he added. Control room phone number: 04935240390

