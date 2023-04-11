Health dept. screens 2.5 lakh to identify, treat iron-deficiency anaemia in women

April 11, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Health department has screened over 2.5 lakh persons under its campaign ‘Viva Keralam’ to identify and treat iron-deficiency anaemia in women, a statement issued by the office of the Health Minister on Tuesday said.

The campaign, being taken up by the Health, Women and Child Development department in coordination with other departments, is adopting the “test, treat and talk” strategy so that undetected mild-to-moderate anaemia in women can be diagnosed through actual testing in the field and reversed through iron supplementation and iron-rich diet

The focus is on women in the 15-59 years age group, who will be tested universally for Hb levels. All women in this age group who come to health-care institutions are also being screened for anaemia.

Many hitherto undetected cases of anaemia were found and treated as part of the campaign, the statement said.

The campaign has so far detected 5,845 cases of iron-deficiency anaemia wherein Hb levels were dangerously low. Another 50,121 persons were found to be having serious anaemia and 51,816 persons were detected with mild anaemia. Women from all social strata were detected with anaemia.

An awareness campaign will be carried out for those with mild anaemia on modifying lifestyle and food habits to improve the Hb levels. Meanwhile, those with serious or dangerous anaemia are being given treatment, including blood transfusion, through taluk/district hospitals.

The Viva Keralam campaign is an important public health intervention being taken up by the government to create awareness about the ill-effects of iron-deficiency anaemia amongst women and to help women maintain haemoglobin levels in blood at an optimum level throughout their lifetime. Urban, rural areas as well as the tribal belt and coastal region will be focused upon.

Tackling malnutrition

Steps are being taken to manage malnutrition, which is one of the main causes of anaemia. Anganwadi workers, ASHAs, Kudumbasree volunteers are being trained to generate awareness on anaemia amongst women.

As undetected anaemia can lead to many serious health complications, everyone should try to be part of the campaign and get themselves tested for anaemia, the statement added.