Health dept. scrambles to up guard against diseases in landslide-torn Wayanad

The Health department has cautioned against the outbreak of infectious diseases in Wayanad, where heavy rains and the environment in the aftermath of the landslide can be conducive to water-borne, air-borne, zoonotic as well as vector-borne diseases.

Health workers have been directed to give doxycycline as a prophylactic drug against leptospirosis to all rescue and voluntary workers who are working in slush and water to carry out search and rescue operations.

Health department has directed all hospitals to ensure adequate stocks of ORS, zinc, doxycycline and bleaching powder.

All main hospitals have been directed to stock snake antivenom also.

Hospitals should set up isolation wards. The service of hospitals and health workers should be ensured on all days including holidays. All engaged in rescue operations should ensure their safety by wearing personal protective equipment such as gloves, masks and boots. All safety measures, including steps to prevent electrocution, snake bites should be adopted. Officials have been asked to take care that the equipment in hospitals in flood-affected areas are in working condition.

The Health department has also directed that special precautions be taken in relief camps to prevent the outbreak of infectious diseases. At least one health worker will be deployed in every relief camp and every camp should have a nodal officer to ensure healthcare delivery for all.

There should be no slackening in ensuring follow-up care to patients suffering from chronic diseases and may be on dialysis or chemotherapy.

Those who are on maintenance medication should not discontinue the medicines. Those living in unsafe locations should move to relief camps as soon as they get any directives. The carcasses of animals and birds should be buried in deep pits and bleaching powder sprinkled on the soil.

In relief camps, people should be encouraged to handwash frequently and only boiled and cooled water should be used as drinking water. In the event of fever, diarrhoea or any respiratory illness, medical care should be sought.

All drinking water sources should be chlorinated and the premises of relief camps should be sanitised by health workers twice a week.

Waste disposal in camps should be done safely. In relief camps, fogging and other mosquito repellants should be used, and source reduction activities should be carried out. Special care should be given to pregnant women, children and those with chronic diseases.